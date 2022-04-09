Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Two Kazakh boxers scoop gold at Thailand Open 2022

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2022, 17:29
Two Kazakh boxers scoop gold at Thailand Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani boxers hauled gold at the Thailand Open Boxing Tournament 2022 in Phuket, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Serik Temirzhanov defeated Ian Clark Bautista in the gold medal round in the Men’s 57kg weight class. Bautista settled for silver.

Nurbek Oralbai of Kazakhstan also completed his 81kg gold medal final with a win over Ashish Kumar, the silver medalist of the 2019 Asian Boxing Championships.

photo

Kazakh fighters Sultan Mussinov (-63kg) and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (-69kg) were stunned in their respective gold medal bouts and took home silver.

One more Kazakhstani athlete Aibek Oralbai is set to enter the ring in Phuket later today.

Earlier Kazinform reported that five Kazakhstani boxers propelled into the finals of the Thailand Open 2022.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy