Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

CAIRO. KAZINORM – Two embalming workshops dedicated to humans and animals, the largest and most complete found as yet, have been discovered in the Saqqara Necropolis, Greater Cairo, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, told reporters, WAM reports.

In a related development, an archaeological mission, led by Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, unearthed two tombs from different historical periods, along with a significant collection of artifacts.

The embalming workshops date back to the 30th Dynasty (380-343 BC) and the Ptolemaic period (305-30 BC), while the two tombs belong to the Old and New Kingdoms, according to Waziri.

The human embalming workshop is a rectangular building with multiple rooms containing stone beds measuring two metres long and 50 cm. These beds were used for the mummification of the deceased. They were covered with plaster and featured gutters. Among the artifacts found within the workshop were clay pots, tools and ritual vessels used for mummification.



