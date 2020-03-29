Go to the main site
    Two infected with coronavirus in E Kazakhstan

    29 March 2020, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two new cases of coronavirus infection contracting were registered in East Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz. informs.

    As of today Kazakhstan has confirmed 267 coronavirus cases.

    162 out of 267 confirmed cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 67 in Almaty, 7 cases in Karaganda, 6 in Atyrau region, 6 in Akmola, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau and 2 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in East Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
