Two highway bridges unveiled in Taldykorgan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Two new road bridges linking the city and summer houses were put into operation in Taldykorgan, the Almaty region’s press service informs.

The bridges were put on-stream over Karatal River to improve transport links.

Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov, veterans and locals took part in the official opening ceremony.

KZT 595 mln was allocated form the local budget for the construction of highway bridges.

Besides, lots of new facilities will unveil there on the eve of December holidays, in particular, the indoor swimming pool. More than 200 cottages will be provided to the large families.