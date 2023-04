EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Two men aged 73 and 70 years old died after falling through the ice at the Satpayev channel in Ekibastuz on April 12, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

The rescuers pulled the body of the first fisherman from the water found 40 meters away from the bank at 07:30 p.m. Two minutes later the second body was recovered 70 meters away from the bank.