    Two fatal road accidents in Pavlodar region within hours

    18 October 2019, 10:51

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two people have died in two traffic accidents in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the police department of Pavlodar region, a 43-year-old driver of Toyota Highlander lost steering control and tipped over into a ditch. The traffic accident took place on 13th kilometer of the Leninsky-Kurchatov highway, near the village of Aksu. As a result of the accident, the driver has died at the spot.

    The same day at 07:55 p.m, another r road accident occurred on 100th kilometer of the Omsk-Maykapchagay highway, near the village of Akkuly. A 36-year-old Volkswagen Passat driver has died trying to make a U-turn. His car collided with Toyota Camry.

    As a result of the accident, the driver of the Volkswagen Passat has died at the scene of the tragedy. The driver of Toyota Camry and three passengers of the vehicle with various injuries were admitted to a local hospital.

    Alzhanova Raushan

