    Two ecological parks to appear in Kazakh capital

    27 August 2020, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two ecological parks are set to appear in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

    One of the parks with the projected territory of 5,700 ha will be developed next to Lake Taldykol, in the southwestern part of the city.

    There are plans to build viewing decks and educational centers for future biologists and ornithologists along the territory of this park. In the future, it can become the center of the development of ecological tourism. The creation of the park will allow to preserve the natural habitat of animals and rare Red Book birds.

    The second ecological park is to be build next to Lake Maibalyk. Its territory will cover 400 ha. It will boast artificial ponds for fishing, specially protected coastal areas, hiking tracks and bicycle paths and many other things.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

