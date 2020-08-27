Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Ecology

Two ecological parks to appear in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 August 2020, 19:39
Two ecological parks to appear in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two ecological parks are set to appear in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city.

One of the parks with the projected territory of 5,700 ha will be developed next to Lake Taldykol, in the southwestern part of the city.

There are plans to build viewing decks and educational centers for future biologists and ornithologists along the territory of this park. In the future, it can become the center of the development of ecological tourism. The creation of the park will allow to preserve the natural habitat of animals and rare Red Book birds.

photo

The second ecological park is to be build next to Lake Maibalyk. Its territory will cover 400 ha. It will boast artificial ponds for fishing, specially protected coastal areas, hiking tracks and bicycle paths and many other things.

photo

photo

photo


Environment   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023