    Two earthquakes rock central, southern Chile

    24 January 2021, 13:51

    SANTIAGO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale hit the Magallanes and Antarctica region in the south of Chile on Saturday evening, with no reported casualties or damage to infrastructure, Xinhua reports.

    According to the National Seismological Center at the University of Chile, the quake was felt at 8:36 p.m. local time (2336 GMT), with the earthquake measured at a depth of 10 km and its epicenter located in the ocean, 210 km east of the President Eduardo Frei Montalva base, the Antarctic base of Chile.

    The National Office for Emergency (Onemi) of the Interior Ministry issued a tsunami alert and ordered an evacuation of beach areas near the Antarctic region.

    Later, at 9:07 p.m. local time (0007 GMT on Sunday), a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was felt between the regions of Coquimbo and Maule, mainly in the central part of the country.

    This earthquake had a depth of 122.4 km and its epicenter was located 14 km east of Farellones, a town in the Andes mountain range, which is about 30 km from the capital of Santiago.

    According to Onemi, the second earthquake did not meet the conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean coast, however some resorts in the area were evacuated.

    Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Chile is one of the most seismically active countries on the planet.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

