Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 12:40
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan on Thursday, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the republic said Friday, Kabar reports.

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Osh Oblast of Kyrgyzstan at 7:32 a.m., its tremors were felt in the village of Bor-Dobo of Alay region.

In addition, a quake with a magnitude 3 was recorded in Jalal-Abad Oblast at 4:11 p.m. Tremors of the light quake were felt in the villages of Tyube, Bor-Dyobe.

No casualties or destruction were reported as a result of the quakes.


