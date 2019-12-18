Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two earthquakes recorded in Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 December 2019, 07:46
ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Two earthquakes hit Kazakhstan territory on Sunday, December 17, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the first quake was recorded at 06:06:18pm Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5km in 473km to the northeast from Almaty. Its energy class was 10.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.88° north latitude and 81.54°east longitude.

Another earthquake was registered later at 07:17:09pm Almaty time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 5km in 465km to the northeast from Almaty. The quake’s energy class was 10.4 and MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.80° and 81.50°.

