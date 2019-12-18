Two earthquakes recorded in Kazakhstan

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Two earthquakes hit Kazakhstan territory on Sunday, December 17, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the first quake was recorded at 06:06:18pm Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5km in 473km to the northeast from Almaty. Its energy class was 10.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.88° north latitude and 81.54°east longitude.

Another earthquake was registered later at 07:17:09pm Almaty time. Its epicenter was at a depth of 5km in 465km to the northeast from Almaty. The quake’s energy class was 10.4 and MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.80° and 81.50°.