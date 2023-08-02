Go to the main site
    Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan

    2 August 2023, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on August 1, two minor earthquakes occurred in Kyrgyzstan, Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Kazinform learned from KABAR.

    The first was recorded at 04:03 with with a force of about 3 points at the epicenter. The epicenter was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan with China in the Issyk-Kul region. The second - at 08:03 with a force of about 3 points in the same region.

    No tremors were felt on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    Kyrgyzstan
