ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakshtani seismologists have registered two earthquakes in the territory of China, Kazinform reports.

The first earthquake measuring 4.1 on the MPV scale was registered in the territory of China, 538 km southeast of Almaty city. It was recorded at 23:44 pm Almaty time.

The second earthquake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale hit 561 km southeast of Almaty city. It stroke at 01:44 am Almaty time.