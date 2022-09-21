Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Two doctors die in road accident in Karaganda region

    21 September 2022, 12:59

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two doctors died and eight medical workers of Balkhash-based LLP Zhezkazgan Medical Center were injured in a road accident, which occurred September 19 at 07:30 pm near Saryshagan village of Aktogay district, Karaganda region.

    The doctors were coming back from the annual physical examination of Kazakhmys workers in Balkhash, when their bus collided with a MAZ truck. As a result, both drivers and one passenger of the bus died at the scene. Another passenger died in an ambulance.

    The Ministry of Healthcare expresses condolences to the families and relatives of perished otolaryngologist Viktoriya Kenzhekhanova and ophthalmologist Bakyt Kystaubayeva.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Road accidents Karaganda region Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products