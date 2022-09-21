Two doctors die in road accident in Karaganda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two doctors died and eight medical workers of Balkhash-based LLP Zhezkazgan Medical Center were injured in a road accident, which occurred September 19 at 07:30 pm near Saryshagan village of Aktogay district, Karaganda region.

The doctors were coming back from the annual physical examination of Kazakhmys workers in Balkhash, when their bus collided with a MAZ truck. As a result, both drivers and one passenger of the bus died at the scene. Another passenger died in an ambulance.

The Ministry of Healthcare expresses condolences to the families and relatives of perished otolaryngologist Viktoriya Kenzhekhanova and ophthalmologist Bakyt Kystaubayeva.



