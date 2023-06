Two died in road tragedy in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident occurred today in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident took place at the intersection of Rayimbek Avenue and Rozybakiyev Street.

According to the local police department, a driver of Lada Granta lost control of the car and smashed into a concrete guardrail. The driver and his passenger died on the scene.