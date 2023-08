Two died in road accident in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A driver and one of the passengers were killed when a bus crashed through a guardrail and slammed into a truck coming in the opposite direction, Kazinform refers to Polisia.kz.

The road accident occurred on August 7 at 06:00 p.m. on the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway. 18 passengers were on board the bus traveling from Zhetysai to Astana.