Two die in car fire in Mangistau region

15 November 2022, 08:55

15 November 2022, 08:55

Two die in car fire in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident which occurred in Atameken village of Mangistau region’s Munaily district, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz Telegram channel.

The accident occurred on Monday, November 14, at 09:45pm local time.

According to witnesses, at least two cars crashed into each other. One of the cars is Toyora Camry. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.