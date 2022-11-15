Two die in car fire in Mangistau region
15 November 2022, 08:55
15 November 2022, 08:55
Two die in car fire in Mangistau region
AKTAU. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident which occurred in Atameken village of Mangistau region’s Munaily district, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz Telegram channel.
The accident occurred on Monday, November 14, at 09:45pm local time.
According to witnesses, at least two cars crashed into each other. One of the cars is Toyora Camry. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.
Read also
News Partner