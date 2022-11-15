Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Two die in car fire in Mangistau region

15 November 2022, 08:55
Two die in car fire in Mangistau region
15 November 2022, 08:55

Two die in car fire in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident which occurred in Atameken village of Mangistau region’s Munaily district, Kazinform learned from Polisia.kz Telegram channel.

The accident occurred on Monday, November 14, at 09:45pm local time.

According to witnesses, at least two cars crashed into each other. One of the cars is Toyora Camry. The vehicle caught fire after the collision.


Related news
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News