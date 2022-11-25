Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Two dead, Jeddah schools and universities close due to weather conditions

25 November 2022, 10:24
RIYADH. KAZINFORM At least two people died on Thursday as heavy rains hit western Saudi Arabia, including Jeddah, delaying flights and forcing schools to close, officials said, The Arab News reported.

«Two deaths have been recorded so far, and we call on everyone not to go out unless necessary,» Makkah regional government said on its Twitter page.

The road connecting Jeddah and Makkah was closed on Thursday once the rains began, Saudi Press Agency said, although it was later reopened.

Al-Ekhbariya channel showed footage of worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah circling the Kaaba under a heavy downpour.

In Jeddah, images posted to social media showed standing water snarling traffic and partially submerging some vehicles.

The city's King Abdulaziz International Airport said that «due to weather conditions, the departure of some flights has been delayed» and urged passengers to contact carriers for up-to-date schedules.

SPA reported before dawn that schools in the city would temporarily be closed as rains were forecast to continue throughout the day.

Schools were also closed in the nearby towns of Rabigh and Khulais «to preserve the safety of male and female students«, SPA added.

The National Center of Meteorology recorded 179 mm of rainfall on Thursday, the highest amount ever received in the city.

Rain fell from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the south of the province in a heavier downpour than the previous biggest, in 2009.


Photo: AFP

