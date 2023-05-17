Two dead, four missing in Emilia Romagna flooding in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Two people were reported dead and at least four others were missing on Wednesday morning after a new bout of extreme weather and flooding hit Emilia Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast, ANSA reports.

All the dead and missing were in the province of Forlì-Cesena.

In addition, Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said so far at least 5,000 people have been evacuated to safety in the region.

«But there could also be more,» Musumeci told Radio24, adding that «Everything that needed to be done has been done».

On Tuesday evening Emilia Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said «the reality has exceeded the worst predictions».

«The reality is really dramatic in many parts of Emilia-Romagna,» said Bonnacini.

«We had issued a weather alert, but the amount of water that has fallen today has already reached and in some cases exceeded that which fell two weeks ago, which was already an unprecedented amount of rain. There are many areas where rivers have flooded or are in danger of doing so tonight,» he added.

Indeed during the night a further 14 rivers in Emilia Romagna - Idice, Quaderna, Sillaro, Santerno, Senio, Lamone Marzeno, Montone, Savio, Pisciatello, Lavino, Gaiana, Ronco - broke their banks, causing further flooding and damage.

«From the moment they raised the alarm, at around 9 p.m., the water rose in 10 minutes. It rose almost to the first floor in no time,» said a woman from Faenza in the province of Ravenna who lives about 300m from the Lamone River, which burst its banks on Tuesday.

«A neighbor was alone in the house with four small children, calling for help and no one came. We stayed with them all night, in our pajamas. The children were crying. A disaster,» she said.

Meteorologists said the rain was expected to let up in affected areas by mid afternoon.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi was set to visit the affected areas on Wednesday and Deputy Premier and foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the government would do everything possible to assist the stricken population.