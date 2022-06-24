Two climbers killed in avalanche in East Kazakhstan

KATON KARAGAY. KAZINFORM Two climbers died as a result of an avalanche in the Katon-Karagay district of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

As the local emergency department says, the accident occurred June 23 at about 10:00 am, near Lake Kokkol on the mountain of Belukha when a snow mass tumbled down. As a result of the accident, two men, born 1992 and 1988, died and a citizen of the Russian Federation, born 1990, was injured. Another 32-year-old climber survived the avalanche.

An MI-8 helicopter of Kazaviaspas company with rescuers on board was sent to the accident site.

Having arrived at the scene, the helicopter hovered in the air at a height of 1 meter. The rescuers landed and lifted the bodies of the dead men and two surviving climbers aboard the helicopter. The injured climber was treated by the doctors of the Center for Disaster Medicine.



