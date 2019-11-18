Go to the main site
    Two chambers of Belarus new parliament to hold session on 6 Dec

    18 November 2019, 12:23

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – The first session of the two chambers of the new parliament in Belarus will open on 6 December, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus Lidia Yermoshina told reporters on 18 November.

    The House of Representatives of the seventh convocation will commence the first session at 10:00 on 6 December, while the Council of the Republic will open its session at 14:00 the same day, Lidia Yermoshina informed. «This is the latest date for holding the first session of the Council of the Republic that was elected on 7 November. Therefore the first session should take place by 7 December,» Lidia Yermoshina said. The Central Election Commission will announce election results on 22 November.

    Source: BelTA

    Raushan Alzhanova

