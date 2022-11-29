Go to the main site
    Two cars fall through ice on Nura River in Karaganda region

    29 November 2022, 10:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two vehicles plunged through the ice on Monday evening in Karaganda region, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Thankfully, both drivers and all passengers are safe and sound after the accident which occurred when GAZel and Mercedes vehicles broke through the thin ice on Nura River at 19:50 pm local time on November 28.

    Seven adults and two children managed to get out of the sinking vehicles on their own. No one was injured.
