    Two-bus collision in Karaganda: Patient dies at hospital

    25 November 2022, 19:10

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – One patient suffered in the accident involving two buses in Karaganda died at hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The health department of Karaganda region said that a patient, born in 2003, died as a result of the sustained injuries. Condition of other patients suffered in the two-bus collision is regarded as stable, it added.

    Two passenger buses collided head-on this morning in Karaganda killing one driver. As a result of the accident 18 people were taken to the city hospital with injuries. Condition of four is considered as serious.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Karaganda
