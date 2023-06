AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Two children aged 12 drowned in Irgiz district of Aktobe region this weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two boys went missing after they left their homes in Kurylys village on Saturday.

The body of the first boy was found in the waters of the Irgiz River at 18:30 pm local time the same day. The body of the second victim was recovered from the waters much later at 1:25 am next day.