Twins died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The twins left unattended died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the regional emergency situations department.

The accident occurred on April 27 in the village of Yershovka, Uzunkol district.

A fire broke out in a kitchen covering 5 square meters. The rescuers found the bodies of two little kids there. The most likely cause of their death is breathing in carbon monoxide.

The pretrial investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.




