Twin Cities Anniversary Forum with participation of President Tokayev kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attended by 1,300 participants, the event is expected to focus on the relevant issues of development of cities and their role in the global world.

The work of the forum will divided into 8 panel sessions paying utmost attention to digital transformation of cities, investments into cities as the key driver of economic growth, city planning, global market of medical tourism, Astana on the map of medical tourism and many other topics.

Mayors of twin-cities, experts from 15 countries of the world, captains of industry, heads of financial institutions, statesmen and scientists, reps of non-government and international organizations, local and foreign mass media as well as delegates from the U.S., the UK, Germany, Italy, Israel, Türkiye, Poland, India, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Azerbaijan, and South Korea are set to attend.