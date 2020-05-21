Go to the main site
    TWESCO hosts virtual conference dated to Abai's 175th anniversary

    21 May 2020, 22:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) has organized an international virtual conference dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform has learnt from the academy’s press service.

    Themed ‘Abai and the 21st century: succession of times', the event was arranged on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the International Turkic Academy.

    The event was attended by a UNESCO representative who congratulated those present on the anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and wished its participants good luck. In his speech, he talked about the work done by the Kazakh side.

    Kazakhstan’s Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov extended their gratitude for the work done and wished TWESCO further success.

    Attending the event were also TWESCO President Darkhan Kydyrali, head of the UNESCO Asian and Pacific Department Andrei Shevelev, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Sultan Rayev and many other distinguished guests.

    The virtual conference brought together participants from many countries.

    A wide range of new books dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai prepared and published by the TWESCO were presented during the conference.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Turkic speaking states Abai 175 Years
