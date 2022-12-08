Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Twelve heads of state already confirmed for Lula’s inauguration

8 December 2022, 12:31
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - All the heads of state and government of the countries that have diplomatic relations with Brazil have been invited to the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on January 1st, 2023, in Brasília. The invitations were officially sent last Monday (5) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the embassies in Brasilia and to the representations abroad, Angecia Brasil reports.

According to Ambassador Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, chief of ceremonial for the inauguration, 12 heads of state and government have already confirmed their presence: the presidents of Germany, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guinea-Bissau, Portugal and East Timor, and the King of Spain. There are also confirmations of authorities at other levels, such as chancellors.

The group's coordinator and future first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, and other members participated in a press conference on Wednesday at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil. According to Janja, 300,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration party in the federal capital, an event that is being called the Festival of the Future.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br

