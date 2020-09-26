Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    TV project to search for missing kicks off in Kazakhstan

    26 September 2020, 09:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new social project aimed to help find missing people will kick off on Qazaqstan TV Channel, its press service reports.

    For the past 5 years about 13,000 people went missing in Kazakhstan. Up to 220 people disappear every month in Kazakhstan. The large-scale TV project, Kymbat zhandar, will start on September 27. It is a unique project not only to help find close one but also to create feeling of being part of other people’s lives. Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Kymbat Doszhan will host the program..

    It will be broadcast on Sundays at 12:00 p.m.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15yo girl went missing in Zhetysu region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    5 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies