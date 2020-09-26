Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

TV project to search for missing kicks off in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 September 2020, 09:11
TV project to search for missing kicks off in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A new social project aimed to help find missing people will kick off on Qazaqstan TV Channel, its press service reports.

For the past 5 years about 13,000 people went missing in Kazakhstan. Up to 220 people disappear every month in Kazakhstan. The large-scale TV project, Kymbat zhandar, will start on September 27. It is a unique project not only to help find close one but also to create feeling of being part of other people’s lives. Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Kymbat Doszhan will host the program..

It will be broadcast on Sundays at 12:00 p.m.

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Mass media  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events