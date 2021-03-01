Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
TV project ‘Following the path of First President to travel to all regions of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2021, 17:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The nationwide project «People’s expedition «Following the path of the First President – 30 years of peace and accord» which kicked off within the framework of the 25th anniversary of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is set to be continued this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Chairperson of the Assembly Maya Bekbayeva revealed at the roundtable on Monday that the project will be continued within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

In her words, the goal of the project is to demonstrate the outstanding role of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in strengthening of national sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan.

This year the People’s expedition «Following the path of the First President – 30 years of peace and accord» will switch to a TV format. It will consist of TV reports about all facilities and buildings constructed during the period of Kazakhstan’s Independence. Witnesses of the key historical milestones in the Independence of Kazakhstan will be interviewed for the project.

The creators of the TV expedition will travel to all corners of the country to learn what inter-faith accord is. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, according to Ms Bekbayeva will play an important role in the project.

This year the project will include five episodes taking the audience to the north, west, south, east, and center of Kazakhstan.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
