Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off

    10 March 2023, 21:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pre-election debate among representatives of the seven political parties running for seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament kicked off on KTK TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Joining the televised debate are Aidos Syrym from Amanat party, Daniya Yesspayeva from Ak Zhol, Deputy Chairman of Auyl party Zhiguli Dairabayev, Chairman of the People’s Party Yemukhamet Yertysbayev, member of Baitaq party Ainur Sabitova, co-Chairwoman of Respublica party Dinara Shukizhanova, and Chairman of the National Social and Democratic Party Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

    Earlier the pre-election debate among members of the seven political parties was aired on Qazaqstan TV channel.

    The country is to hold early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to set up regional presidential youth personnel reserves
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap