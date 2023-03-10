TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pre-election debate among representatives of the seven political parties running for seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament kicked off on KTK TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Joining the televised debate are Aidos Syrym from Amanat party, Daniya Yesspayeva from Ak Zhol, Deputy Chairman of Auyl party Zhiguli Dairabayev, Chairman of the People’s Party Yemukhamet Yertysbayev, member of Baitaq party Ainur Sabitova, co-Chairwoman of Respublica party Dinara Shukizhanova, and Chairman of the National Social and Democratic Party Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

Earlier the pre-election debate among members of the seven political parties was aired on Qazaqstan TV channel.

The country is to hold early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.



