Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off

10 March 2023, 21:13
TV election debate among reps of 7 Kazakh political parties kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Pre-election debate among representatives of the seven political parties running for seats in the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament kicked off on KTK TV channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Joining the televised debate are Aidos Syrym from Amanat party, Daniya Yesspayeva from Ak Zhol, Deputy Chairman of Auyl party Zhiguli Dairabayev, Chairman of the People’s Party Yemukhamet Yertysbayev, member of Baitaq party Ainur Sabitova, co-Chairwoman of Respublica party Dinara Shukizhanova, and Chairman of the National Social and Democratic Party Askhat Rakhimzhanov.

Earlier the pre-election debate among members of the seven political parties was aired on Qazaqstan TV channel.

The country is to hold early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats on March 19, 2023.


Related news
Kazakhstan to set up regional presidential youth personnel reserves
Теги:
Read also
Yury Ilyin keeps his Minister of Emergencies post
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News