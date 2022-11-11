Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
TV debates of presidential candidates to be held today

11 November 2022, 09:57
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The candidates for the country’s highest seat will participate today in the televised debates, Kazinform reports.

The debates will include four rounds. In the first round, the candidates will present their electoral platforms. During the second round, the candidates will ask their opponents two questions and will answer two questions themselves. In the third round, each candidate will answer one question from the public. And in the last round, the candidates will address the voters.

All the candidates will participate in the debates personally, except for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who will be represented by Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov.

The debates organized by the Central Election Commission will be broadcast live on Khabar channel at 8 pm Astana time.


Photo: ortcom.kz

