TV and Radio Complex of President wins ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ at international festival

1 February 2023, 12:08
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A documentary by director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Ibraim claimed the ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ award at the All-Russian Festival ‘Belaya ptitsa’ (White bird), Kazinform reports.

The documentary entitled ‘Baqytty balalyq’ (Happy childhood) was released as part of the Year of Children held in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the Head of State in 2022.

The documentary centers on all the things related to children’s leisure, their participation in creative and educational events and hobby clubs. In the documentary we can see little Kazakhstanis talking about their achievements, impressions as well as sharing their plans for the future.

Kazan welcomed the All-Russian Festival on January 5-6 bringing together over 300 participants with their films and documentaries. Of those, 54 entries were selected for the final.


