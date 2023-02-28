Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    TV and Radio Complex of President, TPS forge cooperation in information exchange

    28 February 2023, 16:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Tazpit Press Service, Israel’s Independent News Agency, signed the Memorandum of cooperation in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    The memorandum was inked by Director General of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva and TPS Founder and CEO Amotz Eyal.

    The document aims to establish partnership in media content exchange, joint media production, human capital development, and joint promotion at both national and international levels.

    According to Director General of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Kazhibayeva, cultural and humanitarian ties set the stage for closer relations between the countries and peoples.

    As Raushan Kazhibayeva stressed, cooperation in the media sphere also adds to that. In this vein, exchange of news materials, creation of joint projects, and learning from the colleagues’ best practices in covering various events help strengthen relations between our countries.

    Having pointed out the importance of establishing cooperation with Kazakhstani mass media, TPS CEO Amotz Eyal said the memorandum heralds the start of a fruitful cooperation between two leading media companies of Kazakhstan and Israel.

    The memorandum of cooperation signed was added to the pool of international agreements the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan had previously inked with foreign mass media, namely Saudi Press Agency, Trend, Yonhap, Armenpress, etc.

    Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a large media company based in Kazakhstan, uniting Jibek Joly TV Channel, Silk Way International TV Channel, Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

    Founded in 2010, Tazpit Press Service is Israel’s independent news agency that disseminates real time factual information in the country and beyond.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Mass media Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open