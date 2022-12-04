TV and Radio Complex of President of Kazakhstan to foster cooperation with Al Jazeera

4 December 2022, 21:20

DOHA. KAZINFORM – Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will foster cooperation with Al Jazeera Channel. It was revealed at the meeting of the delegation of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the leadership of Al Jazeera Channel, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting held at the headquarters of the largest TV holding in the Middle Eastern region in the Qatari capital, Doha, both sides emphasized the role of mass media in ever-changing political landscape and worldwide trends of global development. The sides also stressed the agenda-setting role of national mass media, their cooperation with the world’s large media players which will allow to enrich the content of international news projects in general.

Al Jazeera headquarters. Al Jazeera Arabic Newsroom. Photo by archi.ru

During the meeting at Al Jazeera’s headquarters the Kazakh side briefed their colleagues on the transformation of the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan into a large media holding consisting of several subsidiaries, including Jibek Joly TV Channel (republican and international versions), Kazinform International News Agency and the Documentary Films Center.

It is of paramount importance for the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish business and friendly contacts with foreign colleagues, exchange experience as well as promote national interests at the global media market.

«Cooperation with Al Jazeera, which happens to be a highly-acclaimed company in the sphere of television journalism, will without doubt serve as a great experience and opportunity for exchange and promotion of national content as well as implementation of joint media projects,» said Raushan Kazhibayeva, the General Director of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of the visit to Qatar the delegation of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan held talks with the leadership of Al Jazeera Media Network’s subsidiaries attended by its Acting Director General Dr. Mostefa Souag.

During the visit to Doha the sides touched upon the issues of bilateral partnership and potential signing of a joint cooperation agreement which is expected to structure media partnership between two media holdings and create conditions to foster effective media dialogue aimed at shaping the international news agenda.

NJSC «Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan» is one of the largest media companies in Kazakhstan, consisting of republican and international versions of Jibek Joly TV Channel, the oldest International News Agency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform, and the Documentary Films Center.

Al Jazeera Media Network is an international television company launched in 1996 by the Emir of Qatar. The company broadcasts in Arabic and English in most countries of the world and boasts over 50 overseas offices. Documentaries created by the holding are broadcast on Al Jazeera Documentary.

Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Dr. Mostefa Souag pictured with members of the delegation of the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan









