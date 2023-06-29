TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President, Maqsut Narikbayev University to open first-ever Int’l School of Journalism in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Maqsut Narikbayev University are to cooperate in preparing competitive media outlets in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Raushan Kazhibayeva and Chairman of the Board of Maqsut Narikbayev University Talgat Narikbayev.

The document is a key step in support and professional development of the talented youth, formation of the press corps, meeting today’s communication needs of the society and the state.

Professional education, social, cultural, political, economic role of mass media in global processes taking place in the country and the world are becoming increasingly relevant given the rapidly changing media market. In this context, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets concrete tasks before the Kazakh mass media.

«Mass media outlets are to play a key role in renewing public consciousness, forming a new-quality nation. Working for a wide audience, mass media have great opportunities to promote progressive ideas and opinions. Thus, it is important that journalists promote the establishment of the cult of labor and professionalism in the society as well as develop citizens’ responsible attitude to their country’s fate,» the Kazakh Head of State said in his congratulatory message on the occasion of the professional holiday of mass media workers in Kazakhstan.

The International School of Journalism’s educational program places a special emphasis on the modern journalism methods that follow the latest media trends, offering training at Jibek Joly TV channel, Kazinform INA, and the Documentary Film Center.

«The project’s uniqueness is that out media school will train highly professional profile media specialists joining the journalist corps, which meets the needs of the society and the state,» said the Head of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

The International School of Journalism offers students a wide range of opportunities for professional development, including internships, master classes from the expert society, and leading media managers.

«Maqsut Narikbayev University actively works with the leading international educational facilities. This will allow to apply the best world practices. We’re certain that our project will facilitate the development of journalism in Kazakhstan, train a new generation of professionals in media,» said Narikbayev.