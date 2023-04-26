Go to the main site
    TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President develops coop with Iranian media companies

    26 April 2023, 16:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting between officials of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and a delegation of the Iranian embassy took place in Astana city today, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting focused on prospects for expanding cooperation in mass media, content exchange, and launch of joint projects, highlighting the role of cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Iran.

    «Cultural ties serve traditionally as a solid foundation for developing strong, friendly relations between nations and countries,» said Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, noting the contribution of media cooperation in it. «Exchange of news, projects, and their joint production enables not only to share experiences, but, most importantly, to bring our countries closer.»

    For his part, the Iranian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jokar, pointed out the importance of establishing productive cooperation between Kazakhstani and Iranian media companies.

    «Today’s meeting is an important step towards cooperation between the TV and radio complexes of Kazakhstan and Iran as well as a new impetus to Kazinform and IRNA’s joint work,» said the ambassador of Iran.

    Ali Akbar Jokar visited the state-of-the-art robotic-assisted studio of Jibek Joly and SilkWay TV channels, during which he noted that the level of technical equipment of the leading Kazakh media meets the highest global standards

    Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to sign a comprehensive roadmap to promote bilateral relations between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and media companies of Iran.

    The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President is a major media company in Kazakhstan, which includes Jibek Joly republican TV channel, Silk Way international TV channel, Kazinform News Agency, and Center for Documentary Films.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Iran Mass media
