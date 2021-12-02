TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President announces completion of film project ‘The Book of Words of Abai’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President has completed the shoot of a 15-series film «The Book of Words of Abai» devoted to the 175th anniversary of poet, thinker Abai, Kazinform reports.

The film project ordered by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry and supported by the State National Film Support Center is made up of 15 proverbs and philosophical tracts. With the complex filmmaking solutions at play the lasting value of the great Kazakh poet-reformer and philosopher is offered in a new way.

The film stars honored actors of Kazakhstan Tungushbai Zhamankulov, Zhan Baizhanbayev, Yerik Zholzhaksynov, Nurlan Alimzhanov, Aruzhan Dzhazilbekova, Berik Aitzhanov, Ayan Utepbergen, and so on.

«The Book of Words» touches the issues of national education and outlook, moral integrity, and history of Kazakh people. Conclusions made by great Abai are still relevant today,» said Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

The filming locations were in Almaty and Almaty region.

The film is undergoing color correction and graphic works to be available to the public on online platforms and world’s TV channels. It is made in three languages: Kazakh, Russian, and English.