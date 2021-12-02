Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President announces completion of film project ‘The Book of Words of Abai’

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 December 2021, 11:34
TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President announces completion of film project ‘The Book of Words of Abai’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President has completed the shoot of a 15-series film «The Book of Words of Abai» devoted to the 175th anniversary of poet, thinker Abai, Kazinform reports.

The film project ordered by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry and supported by the State National Film Support Center is made up of 15 proverbs and philosophical tracts. With the complex filmmaking solutions at play the lasting value of the great Kazakh poet-reformer and philosopher is offered in a new way.

photo

The film stars honored actors of Kazakhstan Tungushbai Zhamankulov, Zhan Baizhanbayev, Yerik Zholzhaksynov, Nurlan Alimzhanov, Aruzhan Dzhazilbekova, Berik Aitzhanov, Ayan Utepbergen, and so on.

«The Book of Words» touches the issues of national education and outlook, moral integrity, and history of Kazakh people. Conclusions made by great Abai are still relevant today,» said Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

photo

The filming locations were in Almaty and Almaty region.

The film is undergoing color correction and graphic works to be available to the public on online platforms and world’s TV channels. It is made in three languages: Kazakh, Russian, and English.

photo


Entertainment   Kazakhstan   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires