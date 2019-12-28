Go to the main site
    TURKSOY Sec Gen condoles with Kazakhstan over #2100 flight crash

    28 December 2019, 18:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kasseinov has sent a telegram of condolences to Kazakhstan upon multiple deaths caused by the Bek Air plane crash near Almaty December 27.

    «I am deeply sad about the plane crash which occurred in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan and cost the lives of 15 passengers. I hereby express my deepest condolences to the people of Kazakhstan as well as to all peoples of the Turkic World as I share their grief and sorrow on behalf of the Secretariat General of TURKSOY and myself.

    May the deceased victims of this terrible accident rest in peace and may the injured passengers recover very soon,» the telegram reads.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Turkic speaking states
