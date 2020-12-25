Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
TURKSOY Abai Order awarded in Ukraine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 December 2020, 21:02
TURKSOY Abai Order awarded in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM On December 25 Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine held an awarding ceremony of the TURKSOY Abai Commemorative Order, Kazinform reports.

Professor Nilolaj Vaskiv, who translated the Words of Wisdom into Ukrainian, chairman of the Kyiv Kazakh society Dostyk Daniyar Yegamberdiyev, honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Kharkiv Emin Najafli and Kazakh Ambassador Darkhan Kaletayev were awarded the Abai Order for theor contribution to promulgation of Abai heritage.

TURKSOY secretary general Dyssen Kasseinov highlighted that the year of 175th anniversary of Abai once again confirmed timeliness and importance of imperishable legacy of the great son of the Kazakh people.

