Turkmenistan President wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 June 2020, 17:00
Turkmenistan President wishes Nursultan Nazarbayev sooner recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov sent a telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev wishing him speedy recovery, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

«I am confident that thanks to your life energy and strengthen of will you will in near future defeat the virus. From the bottom of my heart wish you sooner recovery. Praying to Allah the Almighty to give you good health and a long life,» the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy is at self-isolation as the tests showed positive results for COVID-19 on June 18. Now Nursultan Nazarbayev keeps on working remotely. On June 20 the press secretary of Elbasy, Aidos Ukibai, said that Nursultan Nazarbayev has no symptoms and feels well.

