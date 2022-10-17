17 October 2022, 15:48

Turkmenistan President got acquainted with AIFC activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who arrived on a state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre). The delegation was met by AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.

During the visit the guest was introduced to the work of the AIFC Bodies and Organisations, such as Astana International Exchange (AIX), AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre (GFC), Tech Hub, etc., the AIFC’s official website reads.

President of Turkmenistan got acquainted with the special legal regime based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa incentives in force in the jurisdiction of the AIFC as well as with the advantages of jurisdiction and the achievements of the Centre.

Special attention was paid to the activities of the AIFC Green Finance Centre. It was noted that earlier the GFC came up with an initiative to establish the Turkic Green Finance Council. The initiative during the Astana Finance Days conference was supported by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, the Central Bank of Hungary, and the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan. Currently the AIFC Green Finance Centre cooperates with the Ashgabat Stock Exchange and is ready to open an office in Ashgabat.

Following the meeting, the Parties agreed to further strengthen relations, including in the field of the green capital market.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

Photo: aifc.kz











