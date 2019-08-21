Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkmenistan prepares for summit of CIS Heads of State

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 August 2019, 14:10
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Ivanov, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Issues regarding the preparation for the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State, scheduled to be held on October 11, 2019 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, were discussed, Trend reports.

The parties noted the systematic implementation of measures as part of the chairmanship of Turkmenistan in the CIS this year, the information reads.

The priority objectives within the concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship are increasing the level of cooperation of the CIS with international organizations (including the UN and the OSCE), creating conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation, and integration into global economic relations. The key areas of partnership in the CIS are energy, transport and communications.

Turkmenistan, referring to its status of permanent neutrality, decided to participate in the CIS as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa-free regime with the CIS countries.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    CIS  
