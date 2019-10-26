Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Turkmenistan initiating broad dialogue on Caspian Sea ecology

    26 October 2019, 16:55

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan advocates for more emphasized cooperation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states on climate change issues, Trend reports referring to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s speech in Baku at the NAM Summit.

    «In this regard, the consolidation of our efforts to implement the Global Development Agenda until 2030 and the Paris Agreement is of particular importance,» the Turkmen president said, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

    «Being here, in the capital of one of the Caspian littoral states, I have to stress the importance of preserving the Caspian Sea, its ecology and unique biodiversity,» Berdimuhamedov noted.

    Ashgabat advocates the creation of a new Caspian Sea environmental program as a set of environmental measures to ensure the rational use of the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen president added.

    «We intend to initiate a broad dialogue on this topic, and we hope for the full support of NAM,» Berdimuhamedov added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Caspian countries Turkmenistan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva