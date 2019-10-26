Turkmenistan initiating broad dialogue on Caspian Sea ecology

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan advocates for more emphasized cooperation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states on climate change issues, Trend reports referring to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s speech in Baku at the NAM Summit.

«In this regard, the consolidation of our efforts to implement the Global Development Agenda until 2030 and the Paris Agreement is of particular importance,» the Turkmen president said, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

«Being here, in the capital of one of the Caspian littoral states, I have to stress the importance of preserving the Caspian Sea, its ecology and unique biodiversity,» Berdimuhamedov noted.

Ashgabat advocates the creation of a new Caspian Sea environmental program as a set of environmental measures to ensure the rational use of the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen president added.

«We intend to initiate a broad dialogue on this topic, and we hope for the full support of NAM,» Berdimuhamedov added.