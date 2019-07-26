Turkmenistan continues its humanitarian assistance to fraternal Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A solemn opening ceremony of the railway section with a length of 10 kilometers built in the Akina settlement of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in assistance of the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as the ground-breaking ceremony of the 35km-long railway branch Akina-Andhoy took place on July 25, 2019. The heads of transport and industrial agencies of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, hakims, honored elders, representatives of the mass media and local population participated to the events, Kazinform has learnt from the Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Kazakhstan.

This step of Turkmenistan was received with great honor and appreciation of the neighboring country. As is known, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of brotherly Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content.

According to the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, at the same day a special Turkmen delegation arrived to Turkmenistan with the aim of presenting humanitarian aid to the Afghan population residing in the cross-border regions of Faryab, Jowzjan, Badghis, Herat. Thus, the inhabitants of the fraternal state unconditionally received a large amount of food products, clothes, medicines and textile goods.

It is vital to note that the efforts of the world community are addressed at the timely settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and support to the local population. In this regard, the security issues directly affect the stability of the whole region. It is important to note that the efforts of Turkmenistan make a significant contribution to this process which coherently combines with the international actions.