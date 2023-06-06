Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkmenistan Airlines resume regular flights to Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 June 2023, 09:29
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Turkmenistan Airlines resumed regular flights en route Ashgabat-Almaty-Ashgabat on June 2, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Turkmen side agreed to resume the flights between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan Airlines resumed passenger flights between the two countries on June 2 via Almaty-Ashgabat route once a week.

The resumed flights will help further boost trade and economic, business, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.

Regular flights between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were put on pause in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
