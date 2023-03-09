Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and Almaty

9 March 2023, 14:35
Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and Almaty Photo: en.trend.az

BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) from March 28, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

It is planned that flights will be operated twice a week — on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Departure from Ashgabat at 22:30 (GMT+5) on Tuesdays, arrival at the destination the next day at 02:00 (GMT+6). Departure from Ashgabat at 09:05 (GMT+5) on Thursdays, arrival in Almaty at 12:35 (GMT+6).

Flights from Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), and Dubai (UAE).

Furthermore, Turkmenistan Airlines has been resuming regular flights from Ashgabat to Beijing (China) and London (UK) since the end of March.


