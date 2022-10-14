Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in Astana
14 October 2022, 10:49

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow arrived in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has welcomed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for the first state visit, Kazinform reports.

As the press service of the Kazakh Government informed, Kazakh, Turkmen leaders will discuss a wide range of issues of interaction and the acute issues of the regional agenda.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow is expected to participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and Central Asia-Russia Summit.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


